Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) speaks to the media after leaving a closed-door briefing with Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson before the House Intelligence Committee on Oct. 4, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah) on Wednesday announced plans to resign "after an orderly transition" due to his wife's ongoing health issues.

Why it matters: Stewart's departure will leave the GOP's already narrow House majority down yet another seat and leave open seats on the House Appropriations and Intelligence committees.

What he's saying: Stewart did not specify when he intends to step down.

"It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve the good people of Utah in Congress," he said in his statement.

"...But my wife's health concerns have made it necessary that I retire from Congress after an orderly transition can be ensured."

The intrigue: Stewart's safely-Republican seat could remain empty until March 2024 or later under Utah election law.

State of play: Utah Gov. Spencer Cox will have seven days "after the day on which the vacancy occurs" to schedule a primary for the seat at least 90 days later, and a special election at least 90 days after that.

Cox, a Republican, would have to convene the Legislature to get funding for an unscheduled election. Otherwise, the special primary and election must occur during a regularly-scheduled Election Day, tweeted Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, who oversees state elections.

The state's Aug. 15 primary is fewer than 90 days from now, which would push a primary to November at the earliest, and the special election to the March 5, 2024 presidential primary.

Reality check: Republicans hold a supermajority in Utah's Legislature, so there's political motivation for lawmakers to fund a separate election if Cox calls for one.

Between the lines: Although the process begins "the day on which the vacancy occurs," the law defines a vacancy as when the representative leaves office or "submits an irrevocable letter of resignation to the governor" or to the House speaker.

It's unclear whether Stewart can attach his resignation to a future date and still trigger the special election.

Zoom in: Stewart's district extends from Salt Lake City to Utah's southwest border about 300 miles away.

He's in his sixth term since being elected in 2012 and he won nearly 60% of the vote in 2022.

Context: Utah has sent only two Democrats to Congress in the past quarter century: Reps. Jim Matheson and Ben McAdams, both from the 4th District, which is now held by Rep. Burgess Owens and was redrawn in 2022 to become less competitive.

Flashback: The most recent special election for a Utah congressional seat was in 2017, when then-Rep. Jason Chaffetz resigned to become a Fox News personality.

His exit also came in May, prompting a primary that August and a special election in November.

Catch up quick: Utah's Legislature passed the special election protocols for U.S. House vacancies in 2020.