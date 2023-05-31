Utah Rep. Chris Stewart to leave Congress
Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah) on Wednesday announced plans to resign "after an orderly transition" due to his wife's ongoing health issues.
Why it matters: Stewart's departure will leave the GOP's already narrow House majority down yet another seat and leave open seats on the House Appropriations and Intelligence committees.
What he's saying: Stewart did not specify when he intends to step down.
- "It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve the good people of Utah in Congress," he said in his statement.
- "...But my wife's health concerns have made it necessary that I retire from Congress after an orderly transition can be ensured."
The intrigue: Stewart's safely-Republican seat could remain empty until March 2024 or later under Utah election law.
State of play: Utah Gov. Spencer Cox will have seven days "after the day on which the vacancy occurs" to schedule a primary for the seat at least 90 days later, and a special election at least 90 days after that.
- Cox, a Republican, would have to convene the Legislature to get funding for an unscheduled election. Otherwise, the special primary and election must occur during a regularly-scheduled Election Day, tweeted Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, who oversees state elections.
- The state's Aug. 15 primary is fewer than 90 days from now, which would push a primary to November at the earliest, and the special election to the March 5, 2024 presidential primary.
Reality check: Republicans hold a supermajority in Utah's Legislature, so there's political motivation for lawmakers to fund a separate election if Cox calls for one.
Between the lines: Although the process begins "the day on which the vacancy occurs," the law defines a vacancy as when the representative leaves office or "submits an irrevocable letter of resignation to the governor" or to the House speaker.
- It's unclear whether Stewart can attach his resignation to a future date and still trigger the special election.
Zoom in: Stewart's district extends from Salt Lake City to Utah's southwest border about 300 miles away.
- He's in his sixth term since being elected in 2012 and he won nearly 60% of the vote in 2022.
Context: Utah has sent only two Democrats to Congress in the past quarter century: Reps. Jim Matheson and Ben McAdams, both from the 4th District, which is now held by Rep. Burgess Owens and was redrawn in 2022 to become less competitive.
Flashback: The most recent special election for a Utah congressional seat was in 2017, when then-Rep. Jason Chaffetz resigned to become a Fox News personality.
- His exit also came in May, prompting a primary that August and a special election in November.
Catch up quick: Utah's Legislature passed the special election protocols for U.S. House vacancies in 2020.