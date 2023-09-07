Maloy defeats Edwards in Utah's special GOP Congressional primary

Share on email (opens in new window)

Celeste Maloy, former staffer for U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah), narrowly won a GOP primary in a special election to fill Stewart's seat, per the Associated Press.

Driving the news: Maloy was ahead of Trump critic and former state Rep. Becky Edwards 38% to 35% when the AP called the three-way race Wednesday night.

Businessman Bruce Hough, father of celebrity dancers Julianne and Derek Hough, hovered at 27%.

What's next: The winner of the primary is favored to win November's special election in the predominantly-Republican district.

Maloy will face state Sen. Kathleen Riebe, a Cottonwood Heights Democrat.

Catch up quick: Stewart in May announced plans to resign due to his wife's health. He leaves office Sept. 15.

Zoom in: Maloy, a Trump supporter, carried rural counties in the district, which stretches from southwest Davis County to Utah's southwest corner.

Edwards won in Davis County and Democrat-leaning Salt Lake County, which is split among Utah's four Congressional districts.

Maloy, a political unknown before she gained Stewart's endorsement, strategically utilized her connections in southern Utah and organized debates in most of the district's counties ahead of the primary.

What they're saying: Chelsea Robarge Fife, a campaign spokesperson for Edwards, told Axios Salt Lake City the former state representative called Maloy and conceded shortly after the most recent results were posted.