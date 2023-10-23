Davis County Clipper, Oct. 22, 1985

This is Old News, a weekly feature where we knock on history's door to see how many razor blades were actually hiding in the apples.

Halloween is a time for monster myths — and few have taken hold like the notion that trick-or-treaters are likely to be killed by their neighbors.

Flashback: Halloween fears around tainted treats in Utah go back to the 1970s, when the state Safety Council tried to ban trick-or-treating, claiming "a number of instances" where kids received "apples embedded with razor blades or candy which was impregnated with drugs."

The panic reached a fever pitch in late September 1982 after seven people were mysteriously killed in Chicago by cyanide-laced Tylenol capsules. Subsequent copycat poisonings led to warnings that Halloween candy might be similarly contaminated.

Hospitals across the nation began offering free X-rays for kids' treats in the hope of spotting razor blades, needles and pins before they could be eaten.

News reports show hospitals from St. George to Logan offered the service.

By the numbers: Ashley Valley Medical Center in Vernal scanned 30 bags of candy on Halloween in 1982, the Vernal Express reported. No foreign objects were detected.

Medical studies found other radiology departments also came up empty. A 1988 report estimated hospitals were spending up to $1.4 million nationwide to screen candy.

Reality check: Joel Best, a University of Delaware sociology professor who specializes in urban legends and has studied "Halloween sadism" reports for decades, hasn't found a single substantiated report of a child being killed or seriously injured by contaminated food they got trick-or-treating.

Most tainted candy reports turned out to be family violence or hoaxes.

Yes, but: Police in Ohio received reports of needles found in two pieces of candy in 2021, leading to a revival of candy X-rays there.

Of note: X-rays don't detect poison — and in one study, an X-ray didn't even capture a needle during a safety check.

The other side: While candy sabotage is rare, traffic deaths spike on Halloween.

So go ahead and gorge yourself on candy, but mind the roads.

