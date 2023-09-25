Share on email (opens in new window)

The Deseret Evening News, Sept. 25, 1890. Image via Utah Digital Newspapers, hosted by the University of Utah

Mormon prophet Wilford Woodruff published a manifesto 133 years ago today, ending polygamy in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This is Old News, where we peek back in time to see where we came from.

Why it matters: The 1890 manifesto is certainly among the top five most significant events in Mormon and Utah history.

It allowed Utah to obtain statehood after decades of fighting with the U.S. government over its practice of plural marriage.

Catch up quick: About a year earlier, Woodruff told the Salt Lake Herald-Republican that the church planned to obey laws forbidding polygamy.

The deal was sealed by two Supreme Court decisions in 1890: one allowing Idaho to ban polygamous residents from voting, and another that permitted the federal government to disincorporate the church and seize its property.

Reality check: A number of polygamous marriages still occurred after Woodruff's manifesto.

The intrigue: Woodruff states the manifesto responds to "press dispatches having been sent for political purposes" that alleged the church was still sanctioning plural marriages.

In his journal that day, Woodruff wrote he was "acting for the temporal salvation of the church."

It wasn't until later that he began describing the process of divine revelation that he said inspired it. Initially, he said only that God would not allow a church leader to lead members astray.

Disputes over the manifesto's divine origin led to the breakaway of the FLDS and other sects that still practice polygamy in Utah today.

