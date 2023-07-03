Ogden has claimed to be more fun than Salt Lake City for at least 143 years
The "latest": The big news on July 3 almost every year is the coming holiday, and in 1880 pretty much every town did it up with fireworks, bands, speeches, parades and "quoits" — some sort of ring toss.
The intrigue: Ogden's "Glorious Fourth" at a place called Jones' Grove appears to have been a biggie, with notices in other cities' newspapers. But the version in The Daily Ogden Junction has an extra note at the bottom:
- "OGDEN GROVES versus Salt Lake Sage Brush!"
Threat level: Has Ogden been claiming to be a better party town than Salt Lake City all the way back since 1880?!
Erin's reality check: It's unclear what that note is about. Salt Lake's festivities were centered around Fort Douglas and had fireworks and bands, too. But it did look pretty sage-brushy back then.
- In my mind, Ogden was being her spicy ol' self. And we love her for it.
🎇 Happy 4th of July to all of you, from Snowville to the Four Corners!
