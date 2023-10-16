To keep up with October's spooky spirit, we sifted through historical ghost sightings reported in Utah newspapers.

Ghost story No. 1: In the fall of 1929, a group of boys in Provo allegedly stumbled upon a ghost believed to be lurking in Utah County, per the Salt Lake Telegram.

After the apparition popped out from a nearby bush, the boys threw rocks at it, but their "missiles" did not harm the phantom, and they ran away.

Ghost story No. 2: One evening, a Murray man said he encountered a ghost on his way to visit the home of a special lady friend, The Salt Lake Tribune reported in 1904.

Worried he would be late, he took a shortcut across the cemetery (bad, bad idea) where he saw a sight that "made his blood run cold."

There he reportedly witnessed an apparition of a "snow-white" child, about 3 to 4 years old, rise from the ground and above a tombstone. As he stared, the creepy kid disappeared.

While making his hasty exit, the phantom appeared to the man two more times before vanishing.

What happened next: His experience spread through the local community, drawing spectators to the graveyard who hoped to witness paranormal activity.

But, but, but: When the tale reached the skeptical cemetery sexton, who was working the night of the ghostly sighting, he said: "Now if there had been any ghost at that cemetery, don't you think I should have seen it?"