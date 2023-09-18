Gov. Spencer Cox (left), House Speaker Brad Wilson (middle) and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall (right) sit during a press conference in Salt Lake City on Jan. 14. Photo: Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Speaker Brad Wilson on Monday announced his resignation from the Utah House.

Driving the news: Wilson's departure comes five months after he formed an exploratory committee to run in next year's U.S. Senate race to replace Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, who recently revealed he won't be seeking re-election.

A House spokesperson did not give a reason for Wilson's resignation, effective Nov. 15.

Yes, but: The Kaysville Republican is anticipated to formally announce his U.S. Senate run as early as next week at an event in Draper.

Context: Last month, more than 60 conservative state lawmakers, including Senate President Stuart Adams, endorsed Wilson in the U.S. Senate race.

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs is also running to succeed Romney, whose decision not to seek a second term is expected to attract more candidates.

By the numbers: Wilson, a real estate developer, amassed just over $1 million in campaign contributions and loaned himself an additional $1.2 million, per Federal Election Commission filings from April to June.

What they're saying: "I am excited for my next chapter and will continue to ensure that Utah remains the best place to live, learn, work, and play," Wilson said in a statement.

Flashback: Wilson was first elected to the Utah House in 2010 and became speaker in 2019.