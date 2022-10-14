Lawmakers, environmental advocates and researchers gathered for the second annual Great Salt Lake Summit Thursday to discuss potential solutions to the environmental crisis unfolding at the saline lake.

What they're saying: "It's been made abundantly clear to all of us that saving the Great Salt Lake and implementing greater water conservation statewide is not a small task," Republican House Speaker Brad Wilson said.

"It's definitely not something that those in this room or I can do alone. It's going to take a concerted effort across the state."

State of play: Wilson announced Weber Basin Water and Jordan Valley Water conservancy districts would send an additional combined 30,000 feet of water into the lake before the end of the year.

Details: Utah Department of Natural Resources executive director Joel Ferry said a potential pipeline — floated by International Water Holdings and lawmakers — that would pump water from the Pacific Ocean into the Great Salt Lake would cost the state between $60 to $100 billion.

"Now that's really expensive … but what is the cost to do nothing if we continue down this road?" he said, adding that no idea was too big or unreasonable.

Context: Climate change, the ongoing drought and the state's rising population have exacerbated the Great Salt Lake's demise, which could result in severe environmental ramifications and threaten Utah's billion-dollar ski industry.