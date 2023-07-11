Potential Romney primary challenger builds up $2.1 million war chest

A prominent Republican is banking millions in campaign cash as he weighs a bid for Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) seat.

Why it matters: It signals jeopardy for Romney, who hasn’t said if he’ll run for a second term in 2024 after angering some in his party by voting twice to convict former President Trump.

He narrowly avoided censure by the Utah Republican Party in 2021 after the second impeachment trial.

Driving the news: Brad Wilson, the speaker of the Utah House of Representatives, announced that his exploratory committee raised $2.2 million between April and June and has $2.1 million in cash on hand.

Just over $1 million of that was raised from donors, with Wilson, a real estate developer, adding $1.2 million in a personal contribution.

It's the most any Republican Utah Senate candidate – or potential candidate – has raised in their first quarter, Wilson's press office said.

Wilson said in a statement that the haul shows "should I decide to run, we will have the resources and firepower we need to get our message out – and win.”

Zoom in: Romney, the former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential nominee, had $600,000 in cash on hand as of his latest Federal Election Commission filing in March.

He has raised $1.6 million since 2019, including $100,000 in the first quarter of this year. He has not yet announced his second quarter fundraising.

But Romney, himself a wealthy former finance executive, has the capacity to match Wilson's self-funding if he decides to run.

The state of play: A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll in June found that 41% of Utahn's approve of the job Romney is doing while 49% disapprove – down 11 percentage points since March.