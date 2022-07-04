Republican Mitt Romney calls Biden a "genuinely good man"

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) wrote for The Atlantic Monday that President Joe Biden "is a genuinely good man," but doesn't see him as a great unifier for the country.

What he said: Biden "has yet been unable to break through our national malady of denial, deceit, and distrust," Romney wrote.

Zoom in: Romney criticized Biden and former President Donald Trump as the Utah Republican explained what he'd like to see in a future presidential candidate.

Trump, he said, "would feed the sickness, probably rendering it incurable."

"Several contenders with experience and smarts stand in the wings; we intently watch to see if they also possess the requisite character and ability to bring the nation together in confronting our common reality," he added.

Romney also criticized Congress, saying elected officials "put a finger in the wind more frequently than they show backbone against it."

"Too often, Washington demonstrates the maxim that for evil to thrive only requires good men to do nothing," he wrote.

The big picture: Romney told Politico back in May that he expects Trump to run in the 2024 election as the Republican nominee.

"It’s hard to imagine anything that would derail his support. So if he wants to become the nominee in '24, I think he’s very likely to achieve that," he said.

Yes, but: A new Harvard Center for American Political Studies and Harris Poll found that voters don't want Biden or Trump to run on the ballot in 2024.

