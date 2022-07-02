Poll: Most voters don't want Biden or Trump on the 2024 ballot

Voters don’t want President Biden or former President Trump on the ballot in 2024, according to a new Harvard Center for American Political Studies and Harris Poll.

Driving the news: A majority of people surveyed in late June spurned the possibility of a Biden and Trump rematch in the next presidential election, but the survey did find that Trump is on stronger footing with his base.

Details: Seven in 10 people polled said Biden should not seek a second term.

45% said Biden is a bad president while 30% said he’s too old.

A quarter of people said it’s time for a change.

Between the lines: Asked whether Biden is “mentally fit to serve as President of the United States or do you have doubts about his fitness for office,” 60% of respondents said they have doubts about Biden’s fitness, including nine of 10 Republican respondents and more than a quarter of Democrats polled.

In a potential Democratic primary, 30% of Democrats surveyed said they would support Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris polled at 18%, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was at 8%.

By the numbers: Six in ten voters say they don’t want Trump to run again.

One in three polled said he will divide America.

36% said he’s erratic while 30% said Trump is responsible for the Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Yes, but: The poll shows Trump is a clear favorite of GOP voters in a primary among other potential Republican nominees.

Among Republicans polled, 56% said they would vote for Trump in a primary.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the next most popular choice among GOP voters, with 16%. Former Vice President Mike Pence polled at 7%.

Methodology: This survey was conducted online from June 28-29 and includes 1,308 registered voters.