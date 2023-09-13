41 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Mitt Romney won't seek second Senate term in 2024
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) will not seek a second term in the Senate, he told the Washington Post, saying in an interview that it is time for a new generation to "step up."
Why it matters: It marks the end of a decades-long political career for the former Massachusetts governor and 2012 GOP presidential nominee, who in recent years became one of the most high-profile Republican critics of former President Trump.
