Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) walks through the Senate subway at the Capitol on Sept. 11 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) will not seek a second term in the Senate, he told the Washington Post, saying in an interview that it is time for a new generation to "step up."

Why it matters: It marks the end of a decades-long political career for the former Massachusetts governor and 2012 GOP presidential nominee, who in recent years became one of the most high-profile Republican critics of former President Trump.

