A majority of Republicans and Democrats think Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) health and age "severely limit his job abilities" after his second apparent freeze-up, a new Economist/YouGov poll found.

Why it matters: Despite the health scare prompting public concern, the 81-year-old said this week he has no plans to retire before his term ends in 2027.

By the numbers: The share of U.S. adults who think McConnell's age and health severely limit his ability to do his job rose 31 percentage points over the last three months, with 59% in September compared to 28% in June, per the survey results.

The concern was bipartisan, with 61% of Republicans and 58% of Democrats saying McConnell's age and health impact his ability to do his job.

About one in five respondents said McConnell's age and health have either "little effect" or "no effect at all" on his ability to do his job.

Of note: About 60% of respondents said they "strongly disapprove" or "somewhat disapprove" of how McConnell is handling his job, including 52% of Republicans.

Zoom out: McConnell's freeze-ups have reignited discussion on age limits and mental competency tests for politicians.

Of those surveyed, 76% either "strongly support" or "somewhat support" mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75.

Meanwhile, 13% of respondents either "somewhat oppose" or "strongly oppose" such a test.

Methodology: The poll surveyed 1,500 adults between Sept. 2-5 and had a margin of error of approximately 3%.