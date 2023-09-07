Poll: Most Americans think McConnell’s health, age “severely” limit job abilities
A majority of Republicans and Democrats think Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) health and age "severely limit his job abilities" after his second apparent freeze-up, a new Economist/YouGov poll found.
Why it matters: Despite the health scare prompting public concern, the 81-year-old said this week he has no plans to retire before his term ends in 2027.
By the numbers: The share of U.S. adults who think McConnell's age and health severely limit his ability to do his job rose 31 percentage points over the last three months, with 59% in September compared to 28% in June, per the survey results.
- The concern was bipartisan, with 61% of Republicans and 58% of Democrats saying McConnell's age and health impact his ability to do his job.
- About one in five respondents said McConnell's age and health have either "little effect" or "no effect at all" on his ability to do his job.
Of note: About 60% of respondents said they "strongly disapprove" or "somewhat disapprove" of how McConnell is handling his job, including 52% of Republicans.
Zoom out: McConnell's freeze-ups have reignited discussion on age limits and mental competency tests for politicians.
- Of those surveyed, 76% either "strongly support" or "somewhat support" mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75.
- Meanwhile, 13% of respondents either "somewhat oppose" or "strongly oppose" such a test.
Methodology: The poll surveyed 1,500 adults between Sept. 2-5 and had a margin of error of approximately 3%.