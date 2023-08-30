Mitch McConnell appears to freeze during news conference a second time
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) appeared to freeze while speaking Wednesday at a press conference, with an aide stepping in to repeat a question asked while the senator remained silent.
Why it matters: This is the second time McConnell has appeared unable to speak this summer during an interaction with reporters.
Driving the news: A reporter had asked McConnell about potentially running for reelection in 2026 when McConnell appeared to stammer briefly and then freeze.
- An aide stepped in to repeat the question but McConnell did not resume speaking.
- “All right, I’m sorry, you all. We’re going to need a minute,” the aide said during roughly 30-second interval during which McConnell remained silent.
- A second aide stepped in to whisper in McConnell's ear.
- McConnell ultimately resumed the press conference, answering two other questions posed to him, though both needed to be repeated to him, NBC News reported.
What they're saying: Doug Andres, a spokesperson for the senator, told Axios that McConnell "felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today."
- An aide to McConnell told Axios that although the senator felt fine, McConnell would be consulting a physician prior to his next event.
Flashback: A similar incident occurred in July, when McConnell — the longest-serving leader in Senate history — appeared suddenly unable to speak and was temporarily escorted away.
- McConnell later insisted that he was “fine,” though the incident sparked renewed concerns about his health.
- McConnell also spent weeks recovering from a concussion after falling at an event back in March.
The big picture: The aging Congress has fueled questions about fitness for office and term limits.
- The White House has not been immune from the scrutiny, where a recent AP-NORC poll found 77% of U.S. adults believe Biden is too old to effectively serve for four more years.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional background.