Mitch McConnell appears to freeze during news conference a second time

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) appeared to freeze while speaking Wednesday at a press conference, with an aide stepping in to repeat a question asked while the senator remained silent.

Why it matters: This is the second time McConnell has appeared unable to speak this summer during an interaction with reporters.

Driving the news: A reporter had asked McConnell about potentially running for reelection in 2026 when McConnell appeared to stammer briefly and then freeze.

An aide stepped in to repeat the question but McConnell did not resume speaking.

“All right, I’m sorry, you all. We’re going to need a minute,” the aide said during roughly 30-second interval during which McConnell remained silent.

A second aide stepped in to whisper in McConnell's ear.

McConnell ultimately resumed the press conference, answering two other questions posed to him, though both needed to be repeated to him, NBC News reported.

What they're saying: Doug Andres, a spokesperson for the senator, told Axios that McConnell "felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today."

An aide to McConnell told Axios that although the senator felt fine, McConnell would be consulting a physician prior to his next event.

Flashback: A similar incident occurred in July, when McConnell — the longest-serving leader in Senate history — appeared suddenly unable to speak and was temporarily escorted away.

McConnell later insisted that he was “fine,” though the incident sparked renewed concerns about his health.

McConnell also spent weeks recovering from a concussion after falling at an event back in March.

The big picture: The aging Congress has fueled questions about fitness for office and term limits.

The White House has not been immune from the scrutiny, where a recent AP-NORC poll found 77% of U.S. adults believe Biden is too old to effectively serve for four more years.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional background.