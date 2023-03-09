2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Mitch McConnell treated for concussion after fall at dinner event
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is being treated for a concussion after falling at a dinner event on Wednesday, his office said.
What they're saying: "He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment. The Leader is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes," his communications director David Popp said in a statement to Axios.
- The 81-year-old Kentucky senator was hospitalized Wednesday night following the fall at a D.C. hotel.