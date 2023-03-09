Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mitch McConnell treated for concussion after fall at dinner event

Andrew Solender
Sen. Mitch McConnell, wearing a blue suit and white shirt, holds up a piece of paper while surrounded by colleagues and Capitol Hill reporters.

Sen. Mitch McConnell. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is being treated for a concussion after falling at a dinner event on Wednesday, his office said.

What they're saying: "He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment. The Leader is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes," his communications director David Popp said in a statement to Axios.

  • The 81-year-old Kentucky senator was hospitalized Wednesday night following the fall at a D.C. hotel.
Go deeper