Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been hospitalized after he had a fall at a Washington, D.C., hotel on Wednesday, his spokesperson said.
Details: "This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner," the Republican leader's spokesperson said. "He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment."
- Further information was not immediately available about the 81-year-old Kentucky Republican's condition following the incident, first reported by Punchbowl News.
The big picture: McConnell is the longest-serving Senate leader in U.S. history.
- He's now serving his seventh term after first being elected to the Senate in 1984 and was the chamber's majority leader from 2015 to 2021.
- McConnell has remained in charge of the Senate GOP at a time of intense turmoil in the party, with powerful populist currents threatening its traditional power structures.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.