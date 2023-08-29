Data: AP-NORC; Graphic: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios

President Biden is on track to put away the Democratic nomination with little opposition — but even most of his own party thinks he's too old for the job, according to a new AP-NORC poll.

Why it matters: A quarter of adults associate Biden with words related to his age, while words like "corrupt, criminal," and "crooked" come to mind first for former President Trump, the poll found.

This foreshadows a potential rematch that could boil down to two main sticking points among voters: Biden's age and Trump's legal peril.

Driving the news: 77% of adults think Biden, 80, is too old to effectively serve for four more years, with 89% of Republicans holding that view and 69% of Democrats, the AP-NORC poll found.

That view is held across age groups, but voters 44 and under were more likely to hold the view.

Still, 82% of Democrats said they would at least probably support Biden if he is the party's nominee.

Trump, 77, faces less scrutiny for his age — even from those in the opposing party.

Just over half of all adults think that Trump is too old to effectively serve another term, with 71% of Democrats holding that view and 28% of Republicans.

Between the lines: Trump, who is facing multiple criminal indictments, has maintained his first-place status in primary polls despite his mountain of legal woes.

A New York Times/Siena College poll from earlier this month found that despite most voters thinking that Trump has committed serious crimes, he has a razor-thin hypothetical margin with Biden.

When asked what the first word or phrase that comes to mind with Trump, 15% said words like "corrupt" or "crooked," while 11% said other generally negative words, per the Associated Press.

A spokesperson for Trump's campaign did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

Reality check: Most Americans weren't thrilled to begin with about a Biden-Trump rematch, according to polling after Biden formally announced his presidential campaign.

Age also emerged as a flashpoint during the 2020 election.

Biden's reelection campaign, for their part, says that age is not a huge motivating factor for voters and they point to Democratic success in the 2022 midterm elections with Biden at the helm.

Zoom out: Biden, already the oldest sitting president, would be 86 at the end of a second term. Biden has leaned into his age — and in recent months has increasingly joked about it.

Trump, who would be 78 on Election Day 2024, faces vast legal pressure and is the first sitting or former U.S. president to face criminal charges.

He faces 91 criminal counts across four jurisdictions — and his already packed courtroom calendar is expected to collide with his 2024 campaign.

Methodology: The AP-NORC poll of 1,165 adults was conducted between Aug. 10-14, 2023, using a sample drawn from NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel.