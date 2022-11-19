These are the 5 oldest U.S. presidents to hold office

President Biden is seen at the White House on Nov. 18, 2022, in Washington, DC. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Biden will celebrate his 80th birthday Sunday, becoming the oldest sitting U.S. president.

The big picture: If Biden runs for a second term, many believe his age would be a liability. Biden would be 82 years old on Inauguration Day 2025 if he wins and 86 at the end of a second term.

By the numbers: Here's a look at the oldest sitting U.S. presidents.