President Biden and former President Trump speak during a presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 22, 2020. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Most Americans say they don't want former President Trump or President Biden to run for president in 2024, new polling shows.

The big picture: Biden formally announced Tuesday that he is seeking re-election and Trump, the current frontrunner in the Republican race, announced his bid in November, setting up a rematch that most voters are unenthused about.

Driving the news: According to a new NBCNews poll, 70% of Americans believe Biden should not run for re-election, with 51% of Democrats saying that. (The poll was taken before Biden officially announced his re-election bid).

Meanwhile, 60% of Americans, including a third of Republicans, say Trump, 76, should not run for president.

Half of those who say Biden, 80, should not run again cite his age as a "major" reason.

Still, Democratic and Republican voters still say they will vote for the former and current president in the general election.

88% of Democratic voters say they’d definitely or probably vote for Biden.

Almost half, 46%, of Republican primary voters would support Trump as their first choice in what is expected to be a crowded field, per the poll.

The big picture: Biden sees Trump as a threat to America and as the primary reason to run for president and build his campaign around, Axios' Hans Nichols reports.

Methodology: The NBC News poll was conducted April 14-18 of 1,000 adults — including 861 reached by cell phone — and it has an overall margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points.

The margin of error for the poll’s 800 registered voters is ±3.46 percentage points, and the margin of error among the 292 Republican primary voters is ±5.99 percentage points.

Go deeper... The (unofficial) 2024 election: Why some presidential hopefuls wait to announce