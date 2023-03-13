Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was discharged from the hospital on Monday but will undergo physical therapy at a separate facility before returning home, his office said.

The big picture: It's unclear how long the GOP leader will remain at the inpatient rehabilitation facility, but it delays his return to the Senate as lawmakers respond to two major bank failures — and underlines the seriousness of McConnell's injuries.

Driving the news: In addition to being treated for a concussion, the senator's medical team "discovered that he also suffered a minor rib fracture [...] for which he is also being treated," his spokesperson David Popp said in a statement.

The backdrop: McConnell, 81, was hospitalized last week after falling at a Senate Leadership Fund dinner on Wednesday at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Washington, D.C.

His office said the following day that he was being treated for a concussion and was "expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment."

Senators were briefed that he was conscious and speaking — specifically, lamenting that he didn't get to have the halibut being served at a senators-only lunch.

What they're saying: “Leader McConnell’s concussion recovery is proceeding well," Popp said in the statement Monday.