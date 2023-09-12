DeSantis: Biden and Trump ages "absolutely a legitimate concern"
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday during an interview with CBS Evening News that the ages of former President Trump and President Biden are "absolutely a legitimate concern" for voters.
Why it matters: Biden's age, 80, has emerged as a central concern for voters in the 2024 race. DeSantis, 44, has sought to present himself as the younger alternative to Trump, who is 77.
- "The presidency's not a job for someone that's 80 years old," DeSantis said during the interview.
- "If Biden's the Democratic nominee, I'm the Republican nominee, I think there's gonna be a lot of Americans that are gonna wanna see a generational passing of the torch," he said.
The big picture: 77% of adults think Biden is too old to effectively serve for four more years, according to a AP-NORC poll from last month.
- Just over half of all adults think that Trump is too old to effectively serve another term, per the same poll.
- Biden, the oldest sitting president, would be 86 at the end of a second term. He's leaned into his age and increasingly joked about it.
- Spokespeople for the campaigns of Biden and Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
What he's saying: "Obviously, I'm the governor of Florida, I know a lot of people who are elderly, they're great people, but you're talking about a job where you need to give it 100%, we need an energetic president," DeSantis said.
- "I think that if the Founders could kind of look at this again, I do think they probably would've put an age limit on some of these offices."
