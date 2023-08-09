2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Sen. Dianne Feinstein “briefly” hospitalized after fall
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) was sent to the hospital, and later discharged, on Tuesday after what her office described as a “minor fall” at her home in San Francisco.
Why it matters: This follows a prolonged hospitalization and recovery from a bout of shingles earlier this year that exacerbated questions about the 90-year-old senator’s fitness to serve.
What they’re saying: “Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home,” spokesperson Adam Russell told Axios.
- “All of her scans were clear and she returned home."
- The fall was first reported by TMZ.