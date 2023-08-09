Sen. Dianne Feinstein “briefly” hospitalized after fall

Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the Senate Subway on July 27, 2023. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) was sent to the hospital, and later discharged, on Tuesday after what her office described as a “minor fall” at her home in San Francisco.

Why it matters: This follows a prolonged hospitalization and recovery from a bout of shingles earlier this year that exacerbated questions about the 90-year-old senator’s fitness to serve.

What they’re saying: “Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home,” spokesperson Adam Russell told Axios.