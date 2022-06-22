Utah leaders unveil new state prison in Salt Lake City

Gov. Spencer Cox and legislative leaders unveiled the long anticipated new state prison in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

Details: The Utah State Correctional Facility is the largest construction project in state history, Cox said, totaling over $1 billion.

It will house 3,600 male and female inmates of various security levels.

of various security levels. The 1.35 million-square-foot prison, which sits on nearly 200 acres of land, is located about five miles west of the Salt Lake City International Airport.

The new site is designed to operate like a small city and includes natural light and outdoor views to help maintain the mental health of inmates.

Why it matters: During the prison's ribbon-cutting ceremony, Cox said the new prison will create more jobs. The infrastructure around the prison could also lead to a new economic hub on the west side of Salt Lake City — a region that's been historically neglected for decades.

Utah State Correctional Facility bunk beds. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Between the lines: The controversial project, which began construction in 2016, went hundreds of millions of dollars over budget.

It also faced a myriad of delays due to COVID-19, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake, pandemic-induced supply shortages and increased labor and construction costs.

The prison, which was being built at the same time as the airport's expansion, also increased demand for already sparse construction materials.

Background: Moving the location to Salt Lake City frees up the estimated 600 acres of desirable land in Draper to make room for housing, retail and entertainment spaces.

The old prison is expected to be demolished this summer.

What they're saying: Cox said the new state facility will offer rehabilitation programs to help inmates re-enter society.

"Our hope is that when they return to our neighborhoods, that they will have a new sense of community, that they will have the tools necessary to rebuild their lives," Cox said.

He added the state will work with private employers to make the transition easier for former inmates.

Utah State Correctional Facility soccer fields and basketball courts. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

House Speaker Brad Wilson emphasized the prison is not a dead end for inmates, critiquing a "dead end" sign near the prison that Cox later removed himself.

"This facility that we're celebrating the opening of today is going to be the absolute finest of its kind anywhere in the country," Wilson said.

"It's in our best interest and their best interest that this prison and this facility is not a dead end, but it's actually a place where they can hit the reset and leave here better than they came in."

"This is the place. This is the right place for the Utah state prison," state Sen. Jerry Stevenson (R-Layton) said, quoting The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' pioneer Brigham Young.

What's next: Inmates will be transferred from the old prison in Draper to the new location over the next two months.