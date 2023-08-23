Nothing's too weird to enter in the Utah State Fair
You might think the Utah State Fair is for livestock, veggies and a few "domestic arts" à la 1950s home ec classes.
- You could not be more wrong!
Driving the news: The state fair is registering entries now — and the options are vast.
Details: The traditional cooking, sewing and fine arts categories are still there — and probably more diverse than you'd guess.
- But the Creative Arts field is the real wild card, where you'll see a lazy Susan embossed with Celtic foxes next to Shoshone beadwork and a steampunk lamp.
How it works: Make an account at the fair website, choose the categories you want to enter and describe your submissions.
- Cost: Varies by category, but generally less than $5 per entry — unless you're entering as a professional.
- When: Drop-off is Aug. 31–Sept. 2 for most arts categories, and Sept. 6 for perishable and live entries (e.g., baked goods, flowers and agriculture).
- Awards: Cash prizes range from $1 to $250 depending on categories and classes, which include kids to professionals.
Of note: Under fair rules, entries are accepted until the display space is full, so competitors are urged to enter early.
- We'll keep an eye out for your projects when the fair begins on Sept. 7!
