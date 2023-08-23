Share on email (opens in new window)

You might think the Utah State Fair is for livestock, veggies and a few "domestic arts" à la 1950s home ec classes.

You could not be more wrong!

Driving the news: The state fair is registering entries now — and the options are vast.

Details: The traditional cooking, sewing and fine arts categories are still there — and probably more diverse than you'd guess.

How it works: Make an account at the fair website, choose the categories you want to enter and describe your submissions.

Cost: Varies by category, but generally less than $5 per entry — unless you're entering as a professional.

Varies by category, but generally less than $5 per entry — unless you're entering as a professional. When: Drop-off is Aug. 31–Sept. 2 for most arts categories, and Sept. 6 for perishable and live entries (e.g., baked goods, flowers and agriculture).

Drop-off is Aug. 31–Sept. 2 for most arts categories, and Sept. 6 for perishable and live entries (e.g., baked goods, flowers and agriculture). Awards: Cash prizes range from $1 to $250 depending on categories and classes, which include kids to professionals.

Of note: Under fair rules, entries are accepted until the display space is full, so competitors are urged to enter early.

