If you're searching for a gift to satisfy the most exacting food connoisseurs in your life, we have some options to keep it local.

Amano Artisan Chocolate

Amano is one of the world's top chocolate makers, and it's right here in our backyard.

The Salt Lake City caterer Culinary Crafts assembled a fun idea for a tasting tray with Beehive Cheese and Creminelli meats.

Price: $8.95-$14.95 per bar (These are for savoring, not scarfing down like Halloween candy.)

Caribbean sauces and elixirs

Van Kwartel Flavor Science sells Caribbean-inspired spice blends, marinades, sauces and drink mixes at the Downtown Winter Market and other locations listed on its website.

The Sorrel tonic is particularly intriguing.

Price: $18

Hell's Backbone cookbook

Now is the time to buy "This Immeasurable Place," as Hell's Backbone Grill is in a tight spot — and you really don't want to miss your chance.

It's probably the best Utah cookbook I've seen, with outstanding recipes organized by season. My family has tried lots of them, with nary a zonk so far. The funeral potatoes, Quickle Pickles, and summer cherry vanilla tall cake were especially big hits.

Price: $40

Charcuterie

If you don't want to show up empty-handed to a holiday party, order a charcuterie board or box from Harvest and Honey Co. in Cottonwood Heights.

Price: $35–$250, depending on the size.

Restaurant gift cards

The ol' reliable present for folks who have it all.

Here are links to some Salt Lake faves, at a few different price points:

