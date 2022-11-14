Salt Lake City's downtown winter farmers market celebrates 10th year

Logan-based Crumb Brothers bakery stand at the Downtown Winter Farmers Market on Nov. 12. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

The Downtown Winter Farmers Market is open for business at The Gateway.

It will run every Saturday from 10am–2pm until April 15.

Details: With nearly 70 vendors, the indoor winter market offers gourmet mushrooms, meats and produce, freshly baked sourdough bread and holiday decorations.

Between the lines: This is the market's 10th year in operation, according to its executive director Alison Einerson.

"The vendors here represent more than half of the counties in the state of Utah. They come from all over, and they grow from all over," she said.

What they're saying: "For every dollar you spend right here with a locally owned business, 55 cents of that dollar stays here with our local economy," Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said at the market's opening Saturday, carrying jerky and an apple she bought from local vendors.

"Right now, we want to invite people during this upcoming holiday season to get down here at the farmers market."

By the numbers: Dee Brewer, executive director of the Downtown Alliance, told Axios the winter market attracts about 2,000 shoppers every weekend.

While smaller than the farmers market that runs during the summer, the winter market provides seasonal produce like carrots and squash.

Our thought bubble: You can get nearly all of your Thanksgiving dinner essentials here.