Christmas gift guide: Three romantic Utah experiences

It's that time of year! We'll be rolling out lots of Utah gift ideas in the coming days, and we're starting out hot.

Here are three experience gifts to share with a special person.

Forge a rose

Sign up for a two-hour lesson to craft your own rose of metal at a real blacksmith's shop.

This would be a fun gift for a fantasy fan, a history lover or anyone who wants to briefly feel burly.

Location: Stone Fox Forge in Pleasant Grove

Cost: $100 for one rose (a couple can work together) or $200 for two.

How it works: You can book the lesson online. Check the FAQs for recommended attire.

Dance the tango

Show your partner you'll leave it all on the floor with the sexiest ballroom style there is.

A one-hour lesson gives you the moves to dance to an entire song.

Cost: $60 for up to two people.

Location: Lessons typically are at Good Vibes dance studio in South Salt Lake, but instructor Leysan Mingalieva says she'll meet couples elsewhere if they prefer another site.

How it works: Contact Mingalieva on Facebook or Instagram to schedule a lesson.

Staycation 'round the mountain

Midway is an underrated romantic winter getaway, with its reliable Hallmark-movie-quality snowfalls, cozy Alpine vibes and weirdly fun things to do.

Where to stay & eat: Erin recommends the Blue Boar Inn. It's one of her favorite places in Utah, with its author-themed rooms, medieval bar and a sensational restaurant that you don't have to drive home from. 🥂

Things to do: Well … ahem. But also!