Utah holiday gift guide: Local art at the Bizarre Bazaar

Erin Alberty
Artwork hangs on a red gallery wall.

Artwork is displayed at the Bizarre Bazaar in Sandy. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Local art is a fantastic gift for the hard-to-surprise. The Bizarre Bazaar next to Dreamscapes in Sandy has a huge collection of quirky, subversive, and beautiful pieces at a wide range of prices.

  • Here are a few ideas!

Animal carvings

Little carved animals stand on a shelf.
A menagerie of animal totems fills a shelf at the Bizarre Bazaar. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Details: Patrick Grogan's animal totems make a great stocking stuffer.

  • There are dozens of animals in the collection, from dolphins to hippos to owls.

Cost: $8-$12

Demonic Care Bears

A Care Bare stuffed animal features a pentagram on its belly and horns on its head.
Don't meet its soul-piercing gaze. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Details: Sugar plums won't be the only visions dancing in your head with Jenni Foo Foo's upcycled stuffie.

Cost: $65

Negative lamps

Photo negatives are chained together to make lampshades.
Lampshades of old photo negatives create a journey around Utah of yore. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Details: Light gleams through lampshades of photo negatives, most of which show old photos around Utah.

  • Relive the Utah Symphony Ball of 1982 or the 1990 Brigham City Peach Days while brightening your room.

Cost: $100-$200

The Tree of Life

A wire tree has blue and orange crystals dangling from it.
Peacock blue crystals dangle from a metal tree. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Details: Laura Beagley's crystal tree glimmers with colorful stones.

Cost: $449

