Artwork is displayed at the Bizarre Bazaar in Sandy. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Local art is a fantastic gift for the hard-to-surprise. The Bizarre Bazaar next to Dreamscapes in Sandy has a huge collection of quirky, subversive, and beautiful pieces at a wide range of prices.

Here are a few ideas!

ICYMI: Christmas gift guide: Three romantic Utah experiences.

Animal carvings

A menagerie of animal totems fills a shelf at the Bizarre Bazaar. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Details: Patrick Grogan's animal totems make a great stocking stuffer.

There are dozens of animals in the collection, from dolphins to hippos to owls.

Cost: $8-$12

Demonic Care Bears

Don't meet its soul-piercing gaze. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Details: Sugar plums won't be the only visions dancing in your head with Jenni Foo Foo's upcycled stuffie.

Cost: $65

Negative lamps

Lampshades of old photo negatives create a journey around Utah of yore. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Details: Light gleams through lampshades of photo negatives, most of which show old photos around Utah.

Relive the Utah Symphony Ball of 1982 or the 1990 Brigham City Peach Days while brightening your room.

Cost: $100-$200

The Tree of Life

Peacock blue crystals dangle from a metal tree. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Details: Laura Beagley's crystal tree glimmers with colorful stones.

Cost: $449