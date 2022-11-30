Utah holiday gift guide: Local art at the Bizarre Bazaar
Local art is a fantastic gift for the hard-to-surprise. The Bizarre Bazaar next to Dreamscapes in Sandy has a huge collection of quirky, subversive, and beautiful pieces at a wide range of prices.
- Here are a few ideas!
Animal carvings
Details: Patrick Grogan's animal totems make a great stocking stuffer.
- There are dozens of animals in the collection, from dolphins to hippos to owls.
Cost: $8-$12
Demonic Care Bears
Details: Sugar plums won't be the only visions dancing in your head with Jenni Foo Foo's upcycled stuffie.
Cost: $65
Negative lamps
Details: Light gleams through lampshades of photo negatives, most of which show old photos around Utah.
- Relive the Utah Symphony Ball of 1982 or the 1990 Brigham City Peach Days while brightening your room.
Cost: $100-$200
The Tree of Life
Details: Laura Beagley's crystal tree glimmers with colorful stones.
Cost: $449
