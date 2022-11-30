Utah Hell's Backbone Grill, other popular restaurants at risk of closing

Some of Utah's most popular eateries are fighting to stay afloat as they struggle to emerge from the pandemic.

Several other culinary mainstays have already closed.

Driving the news: Hell's Backbone Grill in Boulder — Utah's first James Beard semifinalist for the nation's best restaurant — is trying to crowdfund its way to solvency, citing losses during COVID and rising costs.

Owners Blake Spalding and Jen Castle were braced to deliver "the very sad announcement that we'd be closing our doors," they wrote in a newsletter Monday. Instead, they're trying to raise $324,000 for "short-term survival."

Many other eateries — like Brownies x3 in Sugar House and Annie's Crepes and Pancakes in Bountiful — are warning customers of their vulnerability.

Several hometown institutions like Salt Lake's Les Madeleines patisserie, Hector's in Millcreek and Murray's Restaurant Morelia shut their doors this month.

Why it matters: Some at-risk businesses are community fixtures and culinary standouts, many with strong visibility and passionately loyal customers.

Hell's Backbone, for example, has collected an array of accolades in its 23 years.

That suggests the industry's economic challenges are massive, imperiling even highly successful players.

State of play: Inflated prices for raw goods, supply chain disruptions, and labor shortages have converged in "a perfect storm," Molly Kohrman, owner of Brownies x 3, told Axios.

Customers also are pinching pennies and buying less than they did before the pandemic, Kohrman said.

After spending two years drastically changing operations to keep serving customers, a lot of owners are exhausted and can't take out more loans to keep trying new things, she added.

By the numbers: Egg prices have risen from $15–$18 a case pre-pandemic to around $60 Kohrman said. Butter has risen from $1 to more than $3 per pound.

Meanwhile, sales are down. For example, Thanksgiving brownie pie orders were down 50% this year.

"In the food industry when your profit margins are around 30%, 1–2% makes a big difference. A 50% decrease is pretty significant," Kohrman said.

The latest: Hell's Backbone had raised close to $150,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. But, the owners stressed, the restaurant's future is tenuous due to rising costs and "shockingly reduced" tourism in southern Utah this year.

Spalding and Castle said they alerted customers last month that they were emotionally preparing to close, but decided to try fundraising after an outpouring of support.

"There is no path forward without you," the owners wrote. "No matter what happens, thank you for showing up all of these years."

What they're saying: "It always breaks my heart when people hear that some place is closing, and they're like 'Oh, if I'd only known, I would have come more often,'" Kohrman said. "Right now, just assume everyone is struggling. And if you can afford to go out — do it."