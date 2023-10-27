You need $150K a year to afford a typical Portland-area home
You need to earn a cool $149,000 a year to afford a typical home in Portland, up 15.6% from last year, a new report finds.
Reality check: The median annual household income in the census-designated Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan statistical area was a little more than $89,000 last year, per census data.
Why it matters: High interest rates and home prices have put homeownership out of reach for many locals.
Driving the news: Of 100 U.S. cities, Portland requires the 20th-highest income for a person to afford a median-priced home, according to recent data from Redfin.
- San Francisco leads the pack, with homebuyers needing to make more than $404,000 to afford the median monthly mortgage payment.
Zoom in: In the Portland area, the median home cost $546,400 in August, Redfin found, while the median monthly mortgage payment topped $3,700.
Of note: To determine affordability, Redfin took an area's median monthly mortgage payment, then calculated how much a buyer there would need to make to spend no more than 30% of their income on housing.
- The formula assumes buyers are coming in with a 20% down payment, which can be its own barrier for many buyers in Portland and elsewhere.
Between the lines: Rising monthly payments have largely been driven by increases in interest rates.
- Earlier this month, rates hit 8%, the highest level since 2000, CBS reported.
