Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

You need to earn a cool $149,000 a year to afford a typical home in Portland, up 15.6% from last year, a new report finds.

Reality check: The median annual household income in the census-designated Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan statistical area was a little more than $89,000 last year, per census data.

Why it matters: High interest rates and home prices have put homeownership out of reach for many locals.

Driving the news: Of 100 U.S. cities, Portland requires the 20th-highest income for a person to afford a median-priced home, according to recent data from Redfin.

San Francisco leads the pack, with homebuyers needing to make more than $404,000 to afford the median monthly mortgage payment.

Zoom in: In the Portland area, the median home cost $546,400 in August, Redfin found, while the median monthly mortgage payment topped $3,700.

Of note: To determine affordability, Redfin took an area's median monthly mortgage payment, then calculated how much a buyer there would need to make to spend no more than 30% of their income on housing.

The formula assumes buyers are coming in with a 20% down payment, which can be its own barrier for many buyers in Portland and elsewhere.

Between the lines: Rising monthly payments have largely been driven by increases in interest rates.