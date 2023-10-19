Fewer Portland millennials are seeking mortgages to buy homes, and many are turning to family for help becoming homeowners.

Why it matters: Nearly three-quarters of aspiring homebuyers say affordability is the No. 1 obstacle to owning a house, per a Bankrate study.

What's happening: The number of millennials (ages 27 to 42) seeking mortgages this year is slowing down, according to data from LendingTree, an online financial platform that lets users compare mortgage deals.

In the first half of 2022, nearly 52% of LendingTree's mortgage requests across the U.S. came from millennials. In the first half of 2023, that share dropped to roughly 50%.

Portland saw a similar trend. Across the metro area millennials comprised nearly 56% of local mortgage requests early last year. But that figure fell to just over 54% in the first half of this year, per LendingTree.

Meanwhile, A Redfin report on "nepo-homebuyers" found 38% of recent buyers under age 30 received family money to afford their down payment.

Zoom in: Among U.S. millennials who don't already own a home, 44% said not having enough income was their No. 1 barrier to buying, Bankrate found.

The next biggest obstacles were down payments and closing costs (43%) — which require money up front — and high home prices (42%).

Only 21% of millennials said they were "just not ready" for homeownership yet.

The intrigue: Cash home sales have been rising again in Portland after a slow decline over the past decade and a steeper drop recently.

Cash transactions climbed .7% between 2019 and 2022, approaching 25% of all home sales, according to ATTOM, a real estate data firm.

The vast majority of cash purchases in Portland over that time period were by individuals rather than companies.

The latest: Housing industry groups are urging the Fed to stop raising interest rates as a way to combat a housing market that's tightened in Portland as rates have gone up.

Share this and let us know: Are you struggling to buy a home in Portland? How old are you? Did you get help from family, or tap retirement savings?