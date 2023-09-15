Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The median Portland metro household made slightly less last year than before the pandemic, according to new Census Bureau data.

Driving the news: Income across the Portland area fell 1.5% between 2019 and 2022, dropping from just over $90,000 to slightly under, adjusted for inflation.

Details: The share of residents making below $100,000 fell in all income brackets, while the share making over $100,000 increased from 38% to 45%.

Context: The new data comes by way of the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 American Community Survey (ACS) one-year estimates, released Thursday.

The ACS is one of the best resources available for a regularly published quantified look at myriad facets of American life, down to a remarkably local level.

The big picture: Nationally, median household income fell 1.6% between 2019 and 2022, adjusted for inflation.