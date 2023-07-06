Data: Zillow Economic Research; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

A typical Oregonian has to save for 11 years to stash enough money for a 10% down payment on a home, according to Zillow research done in May.

Zoom in: If you're buying in Portland, that increases to 12.7 years.

In our closest big city, Seattle, it takes 13.3 years.

Why it matters: Affordability could be a "major driver of cross-country moves" as buyers seek a lifestyle within their means, Zillow economists tell Axios.

By the numbers: The research assumes a Portland home price of $550,800, and saving 5% of the median household income each month.

In the Portland area, the median household annual income is $87,000, per Zillow.

That translates to saving $363 each month.

Zoom out: It takes longer in Oregon to save for a down payment than the national average of 8.9 years.

It takes even longer in Washington, California and Montana. In Midwestern states, saving for a down payment takes the least amount of time, while Hawaii tops the list at more than 18 years.

The big picture: Saving enough for a down payment is the biggest barrier to becoming a homeowner, says Brandi Snowden, a director at the National Association of Realtors.

Many would-be buyers are saddled with debt, including student loans, car loans and credit card debt.

But the national median down payments fell earlier this year as interest rates crept up, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

The intrigue: 29% of Portland area home sales were made in cash in April as the share of U.S. cash buyers reached a nine-year high, recent data from the real estate company Redfin shows.

Between the lines: The share of first-time buyers in the U.S. has shrunk to a record low as inventory and affordability issues persist, according to the National Association of Realtors.

First-timers are also waiting longer to buy; the median first-time buyer age jumped from 33 to 36 from 2021 to 2022, the latest data shows.

Of note: A majority of Americans said in May it was the worst time ever to buy a house.