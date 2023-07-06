It takes over a decade to save for a home in Portland
A typical Oregonian has to save for 11 years to stash enough money for a 10% down payment on a home, according to Zillow research done in May.
Zoom in: If you're buying in Portland, that increases to 12.7 years.
- In our closest big city, Seattle, it takes 13.3 years.
Why it matters: Affordability could be a "major driver of cross-country moves" as buyers seek a lifestyle within their means, Zillow economists tell Axios.
By the numbers: The research assumes a Portland home price of $550,800, and saving 5% of the median household income each month.
- In the Portland area, the median household annual income is $87,000, per Zillow.
- That translates to saving $363 each month.
Zoom out: It takes longer in Oregon to save for a down payment than the national average of 8.9 years.
- Yes, but: It takes even longer in Washington, California and Montana.
- In Midwestern states, saving for a down payment takes the least amount of time, while Hawaii tops the list at more than 18 years.
The big picture: Saving enough for a down payment is the biggest barrier to becoming a homeowner, says Brandi Snowden, a director at the National Association of Realtors.
- Many would-be buyers are saddled with debt, including student loans, car loans and credit card debt.
- But the national median down payments fell earlier this year as interest rates crept up, Axios' Emily Peck reports.
The intrigue: 29% of Portland area home sales were made in cash in April as the share of U.S. cash buyers reached a nine-year high, recent data from the real estate company Redfin shows.
Between the lines: The share of first-time buyers in the U.S. has shrunk to a record low as inventory and affordability issues persist, according to the National Association of Realtors.
- First-timers are also waiting longer to buy; the median first-time buyer age jumped from 33 to 36 from 2021 to 2022, the latest data shows.
Of note: A majority of Americans said in May it was the worst time ever to buy a house.
More Portland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.