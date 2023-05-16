Americans believe it's the worst time ever to buy a house

Data: Gallup; Chart: Axios Visuals

A record share of Americans believes it's a bad time to buy a house, according to a Gallup survey released Tuesday morning. The percentage hasn't been this high since Gallup started asking the question in 1978.

The big picture: The decision to buy a house is personal, and dependent on one's own finances and location, of course — still, the survey respondents have a point.

Home prices have increased by an astonishing amount over the past three years: The median sale price of a U.S. home was up 32% in the first quarter of 2023 from the first quarter of 2020, per census data.

Meanwhile, mortgage rates have soared.

mortgage rates have soared. Oh, and did we mention the lack of available inventory, as current homeowners feel locked into their legacy low mortgage rates and are reluctant to sell?

Zoom out: Until 2022, a majority of Americans have told Gallup it was a good time to buy — even through the housing boom and bust of 2005-2008.

That changed last year as mortgage rates started to rise. Only 30% of Americans said it was a good time to buy in 2022 — a 23-point drop from the year before.

That the number fell even more in 2023 is striking. Now only 21% of Americans think it's a good time to buy.

But, but, but: When Gallup asks people what they think is the best long-term investment, real estate still tops the list, said Jeff Jones, senior editor of the Gallup poll.