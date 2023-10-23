Share on email (opens in new window)

Buying a typical home in the San Francisco area has become even more out of reach, per a new analysis from Redfin.

Driving the news: You need to make $404,332 a year to afford the mortgage on a median-priced home in the area, which was nearly $1.5 million in August, according to Redfin.

That's about 25% more than someone needed to make last year to afford the median home.

Why it matters: Americans haven't felt this discouraged about homebuying in decades, Axios' Brianna Crane reports.

Zoom out: The median income in the U.S. is $75,000 a year, but you need to make $115,000 to afford the typical home.

Of note: San Francisco has a number of programs for first-time homebuyers.

The down payment loan assistance program, for example, provides first-time homebuyers with up to $500,000 to put toward a down payment for a market-rate home.

What to watch: Earlier this year, the city finalized an eight-year plan to build more than 82,000 new housing units — about 46,000 of those affordable.