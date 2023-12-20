What we're watching in 2024: Sinema's decision, abortion election impact

We're gearing up for another wild year of candidate visits, expensive (and never-ending) television ads and endless speculation about who Arizonans will support for president, as the path to the White House is expected to trek through the Grand Canyon State once again.

Here are seven other storylines we've got our eyes on in 2024:

🤔 Sinema's decision

Independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not said whether she will seek reelection in November. If she does, she'll set up a rare competitive three-way contest with likely Republican nominee Kari Lake and likely Democratic nominee Rep. Ruben Gallego.

🗳️ Abortion on the ballot

The Arizona Abortion Access Act, which would permit abortions up to the point of fetal viability, is likely to make the November ballot. We'll be watching to see whether this drives turnout that will benefit Democratic candidates, as similar abortion measures have in other states.

🏠 Housing market

After a meteoric rise in home values during the pandemic, and a sharp interest rate-induced decline over the past year and a half, how will buyers and sellers react to the new normal?

🌡️ Heat preparation

The state was ill-prepared for the record-breaking heat this year, with only one 24-hour cooling center open during the summer. Gov. Katie Hobbs declared an emergency and opened state-run respite 12 days after the historic heat wave ended. Hobbs ordered state agencies to come up with a heat plan for next summer by March. We'll be checking in to make sure they do.

🏇 Turf Paradise's future

Horse racing at Turf Paradise seemed as though it would be a thing of the past after owner Jerry Simms announced he was retiring and selling the north Phoenix track to a company that planned to redevelop the property. The sale fell through and Simms decided to continue running the track for at least one more season while he's under contract to sell to a different owner.

🚌 Prop 400 extension

Maricopa County voters will decide whether to continue a half-cent sales tax to fund freeways, streets and public transportation. The Legislature tweaked the ballot measure language asked for by local governments so that none of the new money can go toward light rail expansion.

🏅 Sports championships

Is it finally our time?! With a World Series run under the D-backs' belts and new talent on the Suns, could 2024 be the year that one (or a couple) of our teams wins the whole darn thing?