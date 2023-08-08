Campaign to put abortion rights on the ballot in Arizona begins
Pro-abortion rights advocates filed a long-anticipated ballot measure Tuesday that would expand access to abortion and protect those rights in the Arizona Constitution.
Details: The Arizona Abortion Access Act would permit abortions up to the point of fetal viability, around 24 weeks of pregnancy, which was the law in Arizona prior to last year.
- Abortions would be permitted past that point to protect the life or physical or mental health of the mother.
- The measure would also prohibit any law penalizing a person who helps someone get an abortion.
- The proposed constitutional amendment states: "Every individual has a fundamental right to abortion."
Between the lines: The coalition behind the proposal includes: Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona, Healthcare Rising Arizona, the ACLU of Arizona, NARAL Arizona, Affirm Sexual and Reproductive Health and Arizona List.
Flashback: A state law signed by then-Gov. Doug Ducey last year prohibits abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
- A 2021 report by the Arizona Department of Health Services found that 91.9% of abortions in the state were performed within the first 13 weeks of pregnancy, while 7.6% were performed in the 14-20 week range.
Zoom in: The campaign will need to collect at least valid 383,923 signatures from voters by July 3, 2024, to qualify for the general election ballot.
- Bré Thomas, CEO of the reproductive and sexual health nonprofit Affirm, estimated in June the campaign will likely need to raise $40-$50 million.
The intrigue: Since the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade last year, Democrats have viewed abortion rights as a winning issue, and a ballot measure could help drive turnout that will aid Democratic candidates in Arizona's 2024 election.
- Abortion ballot measures are in the works in several other states, including Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New York, Ohio and South Dakota.
What they're saying: Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who campaigned on abortion rights last year, said in a press statement she's "thrilled that Arizonans are going to have the opportunity to make their voices heard" on the issue, and "confident they'll support a constitutional right to abortion."
The other side: Cathi Herrod, president and CEO of the Center for Arizona Policy, which has for years played a leading role in passing anti-abortion legislation at the state Capitol, called the proposal a "radical ballot measure" funded by outside money and special interests that represents "the abortion industry's effort to safeguard its business."
- Herrod had not yet reviewed the language and said in a press statement she would have further comment once she did.
Context: Following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a judge allowed a pre-statehood ban on nearly all abortions to go into effect; but the Arizona Court of Appeals later ruled that doctors couldn't be prosecuted under the territorial era law, allowing the 15-week ban enacted last year to become the law of the land.
- Supporters of the near-total ban on abortions have appealed the ruling at the Arizona Supreme Court.
- "We're just one bad court decision away from a total abortion ban that carries prison time for doctors," Hobbs said.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.