Arizona court rules abortion doctors can't be prosecuted

Abortion rights activist protests during a rally in Arizona on July 4. Photo: Sandy Huffaker / AFP via Getty Images

The Arizona Court of Appeals issued a ruling Friday saying abortion doctors can't be prosecuted under an 1864 law that criminalizes nearly all abortions.

Driving the news: But the court declined to repeal the pre-statehood law, which has been barred from being enforced for nearly 50 years.

Doctors can't be charged for performing the procedure because of other state laws allowing the procedure.

"The statutes, read together, make clear that physicians are permitted to perform abortions" as regulated by existing abortion laws, the ruling states.

Background: The 150-year-old law makes it a felony to perform all abortions except those needed to save the life of the mother, and it does not provide exceptions for rape or incest.

It was ruled unenforceable in 1973 after Roe v. Wade created a national right to abortion care.

After the reversal of Roe earlier this year, anti-abortion Republicans sought to have the injunction of the pre-statehood law lifted so it could be enforced again.

What they're saying: "This is a monumental victory," Planned Parenthood president and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement.