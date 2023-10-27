Corbin Carroll makes the final out of the NLCS. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks' road to the World Series was about as improbable as it gets.

Context: Just two years ago, the D-Backs went 52-110, tying for the worst record in Major League Baseball.

They improved by 22 wins last year and had cause for optimism to start the 2023 season, but weren't expected to compete for a playoff spot.

Vegas preseason betting odds had Arizona as the 11th likeliest of the 15 National League teams to make the World Series.

The big picture: Both the D-Backs and their World Series opponents, the Texas Rangers, are just two season removed from losing more than 100 games.

Catch up quick: Modest expectations turned to cautious optimism as the D-Backs had an unexpectedly impressive start, even leading the powerhouse National League West briefly during the first half of the season.

They came back to Earth as the Dodgers steamrolled their way to the division title — the big-spending Padres never figured things out — but Arizona snagged the final wild card spot on the second-to-last day of the regular season.

Arizona swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild card round and did the same to the Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

It looked like the D-Backs' magical season would come to an end in the National League Championship Series after losing their first two games to Philadelphia — ticket prices plummeted to as low as $8 — but Arizona came roaring back and won an epic Game 7 matchup against the defending NL champs.

Between the lines: Arizona lacks the big names of L.A. or Philadelphia, but they've got some great players who've propelled them to the Fall Classic while the Dodgers and Phillies' stars watch from home.

Outfielder Corbin Carroll is the favorite to win NL Rookie of the Year after stealing 54 bases during the regular season to go with a .285 batting average, 76 RBIs and 25 home runs.

Pitcher Zac Gallen was in the Cy Young conversation for much of the season, notching 17 wins — second most in the majors.

First baseman Christian Walker led the team with 103 RBIs and 33 homers, while second baseman Ketel Marte powered the D-Backs' offense in the NLCS.

Flashback: Daulton Varsho looked like an up-and-comer for Arizona until the D-Backs traded him to Toronto in the offseason.

In return, they got catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., both of whom have been instrumental in the team's recent success.

Arizona made a midseason trade for Seattle Mariners closer Paul Sewald, helping to shore up their shaky bullpen.

1 difficult road: For general manager Mike Hazen and his four sons, the team's triumphs followed years of pain and heartache that culminated with his wife's August 2022 death after a battle with brain cancer.

Of note: The D-Backs are the underdogs, with FanDuel giving the highest odds to a Rangers win in six games.