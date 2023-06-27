D-backs ace Zac Gallen leads betting odds for NL Cy Young

Share on email (opens in new window)

Zac Gallen last week against the Milwaukee Brewers. Photo: Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen is the betting favorite at four major online betting services to win the National League Cy Young Award, according to Vegas Insider.

State of play: Gallen started the season with the eighth-highest odds, but was the most bet-upon NL pitcher to win the Cy Young, Arizona Sports reported at the start of the season.

MLB.com's inaugural 2023 poll of Cy Young voters last month had Gallen as the favorite with 32 votes, well ahead of the 13 for the Braves' Spencer Strider.

By the numbers: Gallen sports one of MLB's best records at 9-2.

He's in a five-way tie for most wins in the NL with Strider (9-2).D-backs teammate Merrill Kelly (9-4), the Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw (9-4) and the Cubs' Marcus Stroman (9-5).

Gallen has the league's fifth-lowest ERA at 2.84 and his WHIP is just 1.09.

1 tough competitor: Gallen's top competitor is three-time Cy Young winner Kershaw, who sits second in the betting odds.

Flashback: If Gallen wins the Cy Young, he'll be the third Diamondback to take home the award.

Hall of Famer Randy Johnson won it an astounding four consecutive years from 1999 to 2002.

Brandon Webb won it in 2006.

What's next: Gallen will be on the mound Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, who have been the best team in baseball all season.

