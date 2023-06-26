The Arizona Diamondbacks are one of the biggest surprises of the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and 22-year-old rookie Corbin Carroll is a big part of that.

State of play: Carroll is arguably the leading candidate for National League Rookie of the Year, and even one of the top contenders for the NL's Most Valuable Player award.

The online betting service FanDuel lists Carroll as the odds-on favorite to win Rookie of the Year, and trails only Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in the MVP race.

Carroll played only 32 games last season, so he's still eligible for the 2023 Rookie of the Year award.

He was also named one of four finalists for two outfield spots on the NL All-Star roster, along with teammate Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

By the numbers: At one point last week, the rookie outfielder led the NL in slugging percentage at .576 and was second in on-base plus slugging (OPS) at .956, though his slugging has slipped to .558 (second) and his OPS is now .927 (tied for fourth).

He's hitting only .167 over his past seven games but is still batting .290 (10th in the NL), has 16 homers (tied for seventh) and 41 RBI (tied for 12th).

Carroll has also stolen 23 bases, second in the NL to Acuña's whopping 35.

And he's tied for second in the NL and tied for third in the majors overall in wins above replacement (WAR) at 3.7.

The big picture: Carroll ended last season as one of the few bright spots on a lackluster D-backs squad that finished fourth in the NL West but showed at least some promise for the future.

At the start of the season, Arizona was widely expected to improve yet wasn't considered a likely playoff contender.

Now, the D-backs' 47-32 record is best in the NL West — where they lead their big-spending rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres — and second in the NL to the Braves.

1 big distinction: Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci made the case last week that Carroll got off to one of the best statistical 100-game starts of any MLB player in history.

Verducci contended that Carroll started stronger than even three-time American League MVP Mike Trout — "the gold standard for great phenoms of this generation."

What they're saying: "Few players in the history of the game have made a 100-game impact with a combination of power and speed like Carroll," Verducci wrote.