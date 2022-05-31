What $475K gets you in Phoenix's housing market

The median home price in the Valley's blazing-hot housing market is now an estimated $475,000, according to the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service.

State of play: That kind of money used to get you a lot more house than it does today in the Phoenix metro area, which for decades attracted newcomers from across the country with its affordable housing prices.

From February 2021 to February 2022, home prices in Phoenix increased by 32.9%, the S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Index showed.

What will $475,000 get you in today's housing market? Axios Phoenix checked the listings and found homes in several parts of the Valley.

West Valley

23825 W Jefferson St. Photo courtesy of ​​New Start Realty and Relocation

23825 W Jefferson St., Buckeye — $474,000

What it has to offer: This spacious, two-story house boasts a loft, breakfast bar, spiral staircase and a scenic location at the foot of the White Tank Mountains.

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2,250 square ft

Listed by: Kevin Beasley, New Start Realty and Relocation

East Valley

2415 E Jerome Ave. Photo courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties

2415 E Jerome Ave, Mesa — $474,900

What it has to offer: Just off U.S. 6 in central Mesa, this home, built in 1979, is just a few miles away from Gilbert's Heritage District.

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,790 square ft

Listed by: Debra Lopez, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties

South Phoenix

5821 S 27th Ln. Photo courtesy of West USA Realty

5821 S 27th Ln., Phoenix — $477,000

What it has to offer: This spacious house in Laveen, built in 2016, includes a large kitchen island if you like to cook and entertain, and is close to downtown Phoenix.

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2,315 square ft

Listed by: Michelle Minik, West USA Realty

Central Phoenix

2025 N 23rd St. Photo courtesy of West USA Realty

2025 N 23rd St., Phoenix — $474,900

What it has to offer: This older home, which dates to 1945, has new floors, a modernized kitchen with a gas stove, and puts you in striking distance of all the great restaurants and other amenities that make central Phoenix the place to be these days.

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,389 square ft

Listed by: Danny Nguyen, West USA Realty

North Valley

6634 W Avenida Del Rey. Libertas Real Estate

6634 W Avenida Del Rey, Phoenix — $475,000

What it has to offer: Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in north Phoenix, this house has a large backyard with a dedicated garden area if you like to indulge your green thumb, and has plenty of great hiking nearby.

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,480 square ft

Listed by: Cristina LaFountaine, Libertas Real Estate