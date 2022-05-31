What $475K gets you in Phoenix's housing market
The median home price in the Valley's blazing-hot housing market is now an estimated $475,000, according to the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service.
State of play: That kind of money used to get you a lot more house than it does today in the Phoenix metro area, which for decades attracted newcomers from across the country with its affordable housing prices.
- From February 2021 to February 2022, home prices in Phoenix increased by 32.9%, the S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Index showed.
What will $475,000 get you in today's housing market? Axios Phoenix checked the listings and found homes in several parts of the Valley.
West Valley
23825 W Jefferson St., Buckeye — $474,000
What it has to offer: This spacious, two-story house boasts a loft, breakfast bar, spiral staircase and a scenic location at the foot of the White Tank Mountains.
Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2,250 square ft
Listed by: Kevin Beasley, New Start Realty and Relocation
East Valley
2415 E Jerome Ave, Mesa — $474,900
What it has to offer: Just off U.S. 6 in central Mesa, this home, built in 1979, is just a few miles away from Gilbert's Heritage District.
Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,790 square ft
Listed by: Debra Lopez, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties
South Phoenix
5821 S 27th Ln., Phoenix — $477,000
What it has to offer: This spacious house in Laveen, built in 2016, includes a large kitchen island if you like to cook and entertain, and is close to downtown Phoenix.
Specs: 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2,315 square ft
Listed by: Michelle Minik, West USA Realty
Central Phoenix
2025 N 23rd St., Phoenix — $474,900
What it has to offer: This older home, which dates to 1945, has new floors, a modernized kitchen with a gas stove, and puts you in striking distance of all the great restaurants and other amenities that make central Phoenix the place to be these days.
Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,389 square ft
Listed by: Danny Nguyen, West USA Realty
North Valley
6634 W Avenida Del Rey, Phoenix — $475,000
What it has to offer: Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in north Phoenix, this house has a large backyard with a dedicated garden area if you like to indulge your green thumb, and has plenty of great hiking nearby.
Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,480 square ft
Listed by: Cristina LaFountaine, Libertas Real Estate
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.