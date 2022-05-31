7 hours ago - Real Estate

What $475K gets you in Phoenix's housing market

Jeremy Duda
A house at 23825 W Jefferson Street in Buckeye, Arizona
23825 W Jefferson St. Photo courtesy of ​​New Start Realty and Relocation

The median home price in the Valley's blazing-hot housing market is now an estimated $475,000, according to the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service.

State of play: That kind of money used to get you a lot more house than it does today in the Phoenix metro area, which for decades attracted newcomers from across the country with its affordable housing prices.

What will $475,000 get you in today's housing market? Axios Phoenix checked the listings and found homes in several parts of the Valley.

West Valley
A house at 23825 W Jefferson Street in Buckeye, Arizona
23825 W Jefferson St. Photo courtesy of ​​New Start Realty and Relocation
The backyard of a house at 23825 W Jefferson Street in Buckeye, Arizona
23825 W Jefferson St. Photo courtesy of ​​New Start Realty and Relocation

23825 W Jefferson St., Buckeye — $474,000

What it has to offer: This spacious, two-story house boasts a loft, breakfast bar, spiral staircase and a scenic location at the foot of the White Tank Mountains.

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2,250 square ft

Listed by: Kevin Beasley, New Start Realty and Relocation

East Valley
The front of a house at 2415 east Jerome Avenue in Mesa, Arizona.
2415 E Jerome Ave. Photo courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties
The living room of a house at 2415 east Jerome Avenue in Mesa, Arizona.
2415 E Jerome Ave. Photo courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties
The backyard of a house at 2415 east Jerome Avenue in Mesa, Arizona.
2415 E Jerome Ave. Photo courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties

2415 E Jerome Ave, Mesa — $474,900

What it has to offer: Just off U.S. 6 in central Mesa, this home, built in 1979, is just a few miles away from Gilbert's Heritage District.

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,790 square ft

Listed by: Debra Lopez, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties

South Phoenix
The front of a house at 5821 south 27th lane in Phoenix, Arizona.
5821 S 27th Ln. Photo courtesy of West USA Realty
The kitchen of a house at 5821 south 27th lane in Phoenix, Arizona.
5821 S 27th Ln. Photo courtesy of West USA Realty
The interior of a house at 5821 south 27th Lane in Phoenix, Arizona.
5821 S 27th Ln. Photo courtesy of West USA Realty

5821 S 27th Ln., Phoenix — $477,000

What it has to offer: This spacious house in Laveen, built in 2016, includes a large kitchen island if you like to cook and entertain, and is close to downtown Phoenix.

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2,315 square ft

Listed by: Michelle Minik, West USA Realty

Central Phoenix
The front of a house at 2025 North 23rd Street in Phoenix, Arizona.
2025 N 23rd St. Photo courtesy of West USA Realty
The living room of a house at 2025 North 23rd Street in Phoenix, Arizona.
2025 N 23rd St. Photo courtesy of West USA Realty
The kitchen of a house at 2025 North 23rd Street in Phoenix, Arizona.
2025 N 23rd St. Photo courtesy of West USA Realty

2025 N 23rd St., Phoenix — $474,900

What it has to offer: This older home, which dates to 1945, has new floors, a modernized kitchen with a gas stove, and puts you in striking distance of all the great restaurants and other amenities that make central Phoenix the place to be these days.

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,389 square ft

Listed by: Danny Nguyen, West USA Realty

North Valley
The front of a house at 6634 West Avenida Del Rey in Phoenix, Arizona.
6634 W Avenida Del Rey. Libertas Real Estate
The interior of a house at 6634 West Avenida Del Rey in Phoenix, Arizona.
6634 W Avenida Del Rey. Libertas Real Estate
The backyard of a house at 6634 West Avenida Del Rey in Phoenix, Arizona.
6634 W Avenida Del Rey. Libertas Real Estate

6634 W Avenida Del Rey, Phoenix — $475,000

What it has to offer: Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in north Phoenix, this house has a large backyard with a dedicated garden area if you like to indulge your green thumb, and has plenty of great hiking nearby.

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,480 square ft

Listed by: Cristina LaFountaine, Libertas Real Estate

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more