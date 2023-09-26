Judge drops charges against Philadelphia cop in Eddie Irizarry shooting

A Philadelphia judge dismissed all charges against police officer Mark Dial on Tuesday, finding that his actions were justified in the fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry.

Why it matters: Irizarry's death has outraged community members and the 27 year old's family, who are demanding accountability and justice in the case that's been the subject of conflicting police accounts.

Driving the news: Judge Wendy Pew ruled during Tuesday's preliminary hearing that prosecutors hadn't shown enough evidence that Dial committed a crime when he fatally shot Irizarry within seconds of arriving on the scene in Kensington on Aug. 14, per the Inquirer.

Pew agreed with the defense lawyers, who argued that Dial feared for his life when he shot Irizarry as he was sitting inside his car.

Prosecutors plan to appeal the judge's ruling, hoping to have all charges reinstated against Dial, DA spokesperson Jane Roh said in a statement.

Catch up fast: Dial was facing several charges, including murder, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Prosecutors said that Irizarry was holding a small folding knife near his thigh but wasn't a threat to officers when Dial opened fire.

But Dial's attorneys argued that the officer believed Irizarry was armed with a gun and shot him in self defense.

What they're saying: "This is an example that a tragedy doesn't always equal a crime," Fortunato Perri, one of Dial's attorneys, tells Axios. "The evidence presented by the prosecutor clearly supported Mr. Dial's reasonable belief that Mr. Irizzary was pointing a firearm at him during the stop."

Mayor Jim Kenney said that the internal affairs investigation of Dial is ongoing and he's confident that "process will provide accountability and transparency" for Irizarry's death.

Details: Dial's partner, officer Michael Morris, testified at the preliminary hearing that officers began following Irizarry because he was driving erratically and parked the wrong way on East Willard Street.

He said that he "screamed" that Irizarry had a knife, but that the handle of the knife could've been mistaken for a gun, per 6ABC.

Between the lines: Dial's case marks the fourth time District Attorney Larry Krasner has charged an officer in an on-duty shooting since he took office in 2018, per the Inquirer.

What we're watching: It's unclear if Dial, who was suspended from the force with the intent to dismiss in August, will be reinstated.