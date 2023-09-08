Philly police officer surrenders in Eddie Irizarry killing

Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial surrendered to authorities this morning and is expected to face charges for killing Eddie Irizarry last month in Kensington, per multiple reports.

Driving the news: The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office will release body cam footage of the incident today, per a statement.

It's unclear what charges Dial may face.

Why it matters: The charges come after Irizarry's family and activists rallied in protest last week and called on prosecutors to take up the case.

The big picture: Prior to Dial, District Attorney Larry Krasner has charged three officers involved in on-duty shootings since he took office in 2018, per the Inquirer.

Catch up fast: Attorneys for Irizarry's family said last week that they watched the bodycam footage during a meeting with prosecutors.

They said it supported their contention that Irizarry was not an "imminent threat" when Dial opened fire on him as he sat in his car.

The attorneys previously released Ring camera footage that they said showed Dial shooting Irizarry multiple times within seconds of arriving at the scene.

That footage contradicted the police department's initial account that Irizarry had brandished a knife and lunged at an officer outside of the car before he was shot.

Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw later corrected the false narrative and said the department was investigating who was responsible for providing the "misinformation."

What they're saying: "We intend to vigorously defend him against the charges," Fortunato Perri, an attorney for the police union, tells Axios. "Despite what has been portrayed to the media, the facts will unmistakably show that Officer Mark Dial was legally justified in discharging his weapon while fearing for his life."

Of note: Dial was suspended as the department moved to fire him for insubordination.

He didn't cooperate with a departmental investigation or provide a statement about the shooting within 72 hours as required by department policy, officials said.

Dial has been on the force for five years.

Editor's note: This is a breaking story and will be updated.