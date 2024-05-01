The escalating tension in recent days has put a spotlight on one of the most sensitive and divisive issues within the Democratic Party.
What they're saying: "These little Gazas are disgusting cesspools of anti-semitic hate full of pro Hamas sympathizers, fanatics and freaks," Cotton said in a press conference Wednesday.
"Every university and every student has the right to be able to speak their mind to be able to test out new ideas," Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford said.
"But when you're talking about screaming at Jewish students, and rabbis [are] saying no longer is this university a safe place for you to be, it violates the very principles that all these universities supposedly stand for."