Top D.C. lobbyists line up for Tom Cotton fundraiser

Top advisors for Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) are throwing a fundraiser Monday evening that has already brought in more than $100,000, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: It's a sizable chunk for a senator not currently up for re-election, and the co-hosts signal strong K Street support for Cotton's bid for the No. 3 Senate spot.
The event is being hosted by long-time Cotton advisors Brian Colas and John Martin, charging guests $1,000 a pop to attend. Co-hosts include top donors for GOP congressional leadership like Jeff Miller and Norman Brownstein.
Cotton's leadership bid has sparked new donations, which he plans to use to boost Republican candidates like Tim Sheehy in Montana, Dave McCormick in Pennsylvania and Bernie Moreno in Ohio, a Cotton campaign advisor told Axios.
Between the lines: Cotton's team is confident he can lock in the position of conference chair, and his early announcement threatens to kick his opponent Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) from leadership entirely, as Axios has reported.
But leadership elections are decided on secret ballots, and there is only so much influence outsiders can have.
Cotton is also being eyed by allies of the former president for top national security positions if former President Trump wins back the White House in November.