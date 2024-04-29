Skip to main content
Top D.C. lobbyists line up for Tom Cotton fundraiser

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) speaks with members of the media

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) speaks with members of the media. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Top advisors for Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) are throwing a fundraiser Monday evening that has already brought in more than $100,000, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: It's a sizable chunk for a senator not currently up for re-election, and the co-hosts signal strong K Street support for Cotton's bid for the No. 3 Senate spot.

  • The event is being hosted by long-time Cotton advisors Brian Colas and John Martin, charging guests $1,000 a pop to attend. Co-hosts include top donors for GOP congressional leadership like Jeff Miller and Norman Brownstein.
  • Cotton's leadership bid has sparked new donations, which he plans to use to boost Republican candidates like Tim Sheehy in Montana, Dave McCormick in Pennsylvania and Bernie Moreno in Ohio, a Cotton campaign advisor told Axios.

Between the lines: Cotton's team is confident he can lock in the position of conference chair, and his early announcement threatens to kick his opponent Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) from leadership entirely, as Axios has reported.

  • But leadership elections are decided on secret ballots, and there is only so much influence outsiders can have.
  • Cotton is also being eyed by allies of the former president for top national security positions if former President Trump wins back the White House in November.

