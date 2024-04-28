Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, participates in the news conference. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) has raised a whopping $18.3 million dollars this election cycle to help GOP incumbents and candidates — putting him ahead of his leadership opponent Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), Axios has learned. Why it matters: Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has long been a formidable fundraiser as Senate GOP leader. Proving they can similarly rake in the cash is critical for both Johns vying to replace him.

Leadership races are insider games, and fundraising helps curry favor with colleagues.

Cornyn and Thune's energized fundraising efforts could boost Republicans who have been struggling to keep up with Democrats' massive hauls this cycle, as Axios reported.

By the numbers: Cornyn pulled in $5.6 million in just the first three months of the year for Republican candidates, a source familiar with his fundraising told Axios.

He has long been a top GOP fundraiser, and uniquely helps fellow Republicans raise money directly to their campaigns.

Thune has raised a total of $13.1 million for Republicans this cycle, and is the No. 2 fundraiser for the National Republican Senatorial Committee — behind Chair Steve Daines (R-Mont.), according to a source familiar with his fundraising operation.

The source declined to provide his quarter one total.

Thune has also participated in more than 200 events to Cornyn's 45, according to the sources familiar.

The totals include funds raised through joint-fundraising committees and to the NRSC as well as directly for Republican senators and candidates.

Between the lines: Money matters, but it won't be the only factor in deciding who ends up taking up the mantle after McConnell.