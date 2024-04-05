Apr 5, 2024 - News
Little Rock Nine member reflects on Beyoncé's "Blackbird"
Little Rock Nine member Melba Pattillo Beals, 82, said Beyoncé's take on The Beatles' "Blackbiird" brought new meaning to the lyrics, the Washington Post reported.
- Driving the news: Beyoncé's new country-and-Western album "Cowboy Carter" that dropped March 29, broke streaming records on several platforms and is currently No. 1 on Apple Music.
"Blackbird," the second track on the album, is sung by Beyoncé and Black female artists Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts.
Flashback: The Little Rock Nine are a group of Black students who enrolled in Little Rock's all-white Central High School in 1957. They eventually were escorted to classes by federal troops.
- Beatles co-founder Paul McCartney wrote the song in part as a response to the Civil Rights Movement; it was released in 1968.
The bottom line: Beals told the Post that Beyoncé's version is a meaningful inclusion.
- "Paul McCartney said by writing that song, 'I hear you. I may not be able to rescue you, but I hear you singing in your dark,'" she said.
Go deeper: Hear the original.
