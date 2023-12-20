What we're sipping: Our 5 favorite places for drinks in 2023
We've had some excellent beverages this year. Here's a recap of our top picks:
🍻 Flyway Brewing — This North Little Rock-based brewery opened a Fayetteville location this year and is serving up some serious IPAs.
🍸 Tower Bar — Cocktails like the Lady in Orange with mezcal, aperol, orange liqueur, lime juice, pineapple juice, agave, orange bitters and salt are all the more reason to go to this loungey bar with a view of Bentonville from the sixth floor of The Momentary.
🍍 Xuma Kitchens — We love a pineapple margarita.
☕️ Onyx Coffee Lab — Onyx's autumn-spiced latte with pie crust and yam is a level up from your typical fall coffee drink.
🥃 The Vault — This bar inside a former bank — hence the name — is a great spot to end the night with a cocktail made with Irish whiskey.
