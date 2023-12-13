What we're sipping: Flyway Brewing comes to Fayetteville

Major beer news: North Little Rock's Flyway Brewing has its first NWA location. And if you like beer or anything that resembles pub food, it's mandatory you go check out what's sure to be a new staple in the region's brewery scene.

Background: Flyway is inside the space that formerly housed Apple Blossom Brewing, which closed in April. Flyway personalized it by painting its hallmark ducks on the walls.

What I drank: I ordered a Nine Killer Imperial IPA — a 9.9% alcohol-by-volume beer composed of five hops and four malts, hence the name. It's perfect to sip on if you're a fan of hoppy IPAs and are prepared for a buzz.

I also had an Early Bird IPA, a more standard IPA for the not as brave. See the beer menu.

I want another one. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

The intrigue: Flyway probably could have gotten by on its honest-to-goodness beer or let a food truck feed its crowd. Instead, it chose a full menu that doesn't take shortcuts.

I ordered the Fosters Flyway burger — two 4-ounce patties with onion, American cheese, pickles and Fosters sauce on a potato bun — and it's still on my mind. If you don't come for the beer, come for the burgers.

The table eagerly shared samples of pizza, beer cheese dip, cheese curds and meatballs covered in cheese — yes, it was a big day for dairy. You won't go wrong, regardless of your game-day food of choice. See the full menu.

When and where: 11am-10pm Sunday-Thursday and 11am-11pm Friday and Saturday at 1550 E. Zion Road, Suite 1, in Fayetteville